Yeh Hai Chahatein, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Revathi executes her plan

In today’s episode, Roohi brings an outfit out for Rudra. He notices that the outfit is glittery and asks her if he should wear it. She tells him he doesn't really have another option. She recalls how she kept the outfit aside so that he will wear a glittery outfit just like Preesha. He goes to change. Preesha and Saaransh come. Preesha teases him saying he actually looks like her husband in the outfit. He tells Roohi that he knows he tricked her.

Saaransh and Roohi blindfold Preesha and Rudraksh and bring them to the stage. They open the blindfold and they’re surprised to see the moon theme. Saaransh tells them that they should exchange rings sitting on the moon. Rudra tells him it's dangerous. Saaransh asks him if he's scared. He shakes his head and helps Preesha get on the moon. The moon slowly moves up. Revathi sees this and starts counting. The moon starts shaking cause of the loose bolts. Rudra and Preesha fall off the moon. Rudra protects Preesha as the moon was about to fall on them. Everyone rushes to them. Saaransh and Roohi blame themselves. Rudra tells them everything is fine.

He takes Preesha to the room. She asks him why he saved her. He tells her he won't be able to forgive himself if something happened to her. She hugs him. His parents come there and he tells them it was a small accident. Revathi comes and tells it was not just an accident and calls the supervisor. She shows Rudra the bolts and tells him someone loosened it deliberately. She asks the supervisor to call all his staff. The supervisor brings all his staff. Preesha notices grease on one of their hands and questions them. He tells her that Sharda bribed him to do it. Everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

