Yeh Hai Chahatein, 17th September 2022, Written Update: Pihu gives Rudra’s love letters to Preesha

In today’s episode, Roohi says that Rudra doesn’t lie and the reason why she helped him was that even she saw Armaan mix medicines. Armaan tells that Rudra stooped so low that he involved his kids as well. He tells that Roohi was acting like she has lost her memory. Kanchan removes Vanshika’s wig and asks who is she. Vanshika says she is Rudra’s manager. Armaan asks Preesha if now she knows who they are. Digvijay says that Rudra sent Armaan to jail so now it’s time for Rudra to go to jail.

Armaan agrees and goes to call the police but Preesha stops him. She tells that she doesn’t want to call the police as the kids are also there and asks Rudra to leave with his kids and never return back. Roohi goes to Preesha but Preesha stops her and asks her not to say anything as she hurt her by betraying her trust and taking advantage of her love and kindness. She asks her to leave with Rudra. They leave. Rudra goes back to his house and Sharda gets shocked to see everyone. Rudra says that Armaan exposed them and now he has lost Preesha forever as she hates him even more.