Yeh Hai Chahatein, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Preesha misses Saransh

In today’s episode, Saransh sees Preesha and thinks this she is Roohi’s mother. Vyjayanti calls him so he gets into the car. Saransh gets into the car and Preesha turns back but doesn’t see him. Yuvraj yells at his hired goon for killing someone else instead of Rudra. He tells he killed someone so he should give him money. Yuvraj asks him to leave. Rudra searches for Badrinath’s house and Bunty tells he’s wasting his time. They reach Badrinath’s house but find it locked. A neighbour tells them that Badrinath passed away 10 years ago and his son Bhairav is missing. Bunty tells Rudra they should leave.

Roohi says she doesn’t want to have dinner as she ate with Saransh. Preesha gets teary-eyed listening to his name and asks her how does she know him. Roohi tells he’s Rudra’s son and she met him in Rohtak twice. She tells Saransh told her that Rudra likes her more than Saransh’s mother. Preesha wonders if her decision of coming back was right or wrong. Vyjayanti tells Sharda that Rudra still loves Preesha as he got her a job in his school and got Roohi admitted there. Saransh comes and tells he got Roohi the scholarship. Vyjayanti asks him if he knows who Roohi’s mother is. He tells her name is Priya and is a doctor and leaves.

Vyjayanti wonders what will happen if Saransh finds out Priya is his mother Preesha. Later, Preesha cries and decides to meet Saransh. She sneaks into Rudra’s house through a window. Rudra catches her thinking she’s a thief and is shocked to see Preesha. He asks her what is she doing here. She tells she came to meet Saransh. He tells her that Saransh thinks she’s dead and asks her to not come into his life again as she didn’t care to check up on him in 5 years.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

