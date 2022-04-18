Yeh Hai Chahatein, 18th April 2022, Written Update: Preesha gets evidence against Dev

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Roohi that she will sleep with her and Rudra tonight and she gets really happy. Roohi sleeps holding Rudra and Preesha’s hands. Roohi falls into a deep sleep and Rudra gets up and goes to the couch and tells he’ll come back to the bed when she wakes up. Preeta gets upset and sleeps. The next morning, Preesha assures Saransh to not worry about Dev as she will expose him soon. Saransh tells he’s pretty sure that Dev might do something else again and she asks him to focus on his annual day performance.

On the other hand, Dev explains the drama he caused to Saransh and his family and how he hurt himself with a blade so he could prove that Saransh did it to him. Tarun calls him a genius. Dev continues to confess all his ill deeds. Later, Preesha meets Tarun and asks him if he finished doing her task and he shows a video of Dev confessing all his ill deeds. Preesha thanks him and then shows the video to Saransh and Aaliya.

Aaliya gets shocked and exclaims she didn’t know her brother was this dangerous and tells she will help Preesha and make Revathi see the video. Preesha tells that a parent must know what their child is doing and thinks of revealing the truth soon. Vicky overhears their conversation and runs to inform Dev. Preesha asked for the video to Rudra and he gets shocked and tells them they should go to the police. Preesha asks him to wait. Vicky tells Preesha’s plan to Dev and he sneaks out of the hospital later.

