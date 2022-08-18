Yeh Hai Chahatein, 18th August 2022, Written Update: Armaan spies on Rudra

In today’s episode, Preesha sings a song hoarsely and Roohi tells her that if she keeps singing like that then she won’t be able to pee. Saransh tells he will sing and starts singing. Preesha gets flashbacks and her head starts aching. She tells that she feels this has happened before. Rudra asks her if she’s fine and she yells that she’s not fine and then collapses. Rudra worries and carries her and puts her on the bed. Armaan yells at him and asks him how dare he touch Preesha. Roohi tells that Preesha fainted and her father Prem helped her get ready. Saransh tells that he should be glad that Prem helped.

Armaan asks them to leave. Pihu finds Raj and asks him why did he leave. He tells her that she should dance with Vidyut and he will sing for them. She asks him if he’s jealous and he refuses. She pleads with him to dance with her and tells that she joined music classes only for him. Prem decides to meet Vidyut. He goes in an auto and Armaan follows him. Rudra meets Vidyut and asks him to get Lord Krishna’s idol that he had gifted for Preesha.

Armaan gets shocked seeing Prem (Rudra) and Vidyut together and takes a photo. Armaan shows the photo to Preesha and Tejas that Rudra hired Prem to spy on her. Digvijay agrees and all of them reach the outhouse. They confront Roohi and Saaransh but Roohi insists that Prem is her father. Rudra returns back as Prem.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

