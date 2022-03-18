Yeh Hai Chahatein, 18th March 2022, Written Update: Saransh informs Preesha about Vyjayanti

In today’s episode, Saransh overhears Vyjayanti and Yuvraj talking and realised that she’s not supporting Preesha and decides to tell her. Vyjayanti notices Saransh standing behind and slaps Yuvraj and asks him to get out as he can’t meet Roohi and signals him that Saransh is standing behind and he walks away. Saransh asks Vyjayanti what was Yuvraj doing and she tells him that he came to meet Roohi and asks him what did he hear. He tells he just came now and saw him. She thinks she’s lucky as he didn’t hear anything else. He tells he’ll have to go inform Preesha.

Roohi takes Preesha to Rudra’s room and Preesha reminisces about their time together. Rudra comes and yells at her and asks what’s she doing. She sends Roohi and asks him why did he remove their photos. He tells her he couldn’t keep it anymore as she doesn’t mean anything to him. She leaves crying and Sharda comes and tells her that Rudra is lying as he loves her but he’s just angry at her. She tells he removed all of their photos and he doesn’t care about her. Sharda takes her to Rudra’s room and pulls the curtain aside and shows the photos on the wall. She tells Preesha that he was hiding these photos behind the curtains and Preesha tears up.

Rudra comes and tells her that he’s hiding these photos because he doesn’t want to remind himself of her. She leaves crying and then Vyjayanti comes and tells her not to worry as everything will be fine. Then, Saransh comes and tells Preesha that she wants to tell her something and takes her aside. He tells her that Vyjayanti wants to send her to jail permanently and she gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25 February 2022, Written Update: Bunty targets Roohi