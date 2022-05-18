Yeh Hai Chahatein, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Sharda is blamed for the tampering with bolts

In today’s episode, Sharda asks why would she try to harm the kids. Revati asks everyone to calm down and asks the staff why he said so. He says he got a call from Sharda. He gives a number to them and Sharda's phone rings. Preesha says someone is framing Sharda. Everyone goes downstairs except Revathi and Rudra. She tells him that there is no CCTV footage to prove Sharda innocent. He leaves. Saaransh asks them to exchange the rings. Everyone claps for them.

He asks Preesha why she bought a small ring for him and she tells it's because he picked a tacky outfit for her. Vasudha scolds Preesha for defending Sharda. Revathi goes to Sharda and tells her she's happy to see Preesha and Rudra’a trust in her but Vasudha doesn't trust her. Sharda says that's not possible and goes to Preesha's room. Vasudha tells Preesha that Yuvraj murdered Rajeev and that Rudra is now leaving her because she forgot to tell him. Sharda overhears and gets shocked. Rudra goes to the security room and thinks about how no one knows there are no CCTV cameras.

He sees Vasudha calling from Sharda's phone. Revathi recalls how she gave Sharda the phone to charge it and then she called on the number and Vasudha picked it up. Revathi goes towards Preesha's room. Vasudha tells Sharda that she's not the biological mother of Rajeev, then why is she reacting like this. Preesha went against her siblings for the Khuranas. Vasudha says Sharda never treated Preesha like a daughter and leaves. Sharda also doesn't let Preesha speak and leaves. Revathi overhears everything and plans on making them enemies.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

