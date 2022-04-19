Yeh Hai Chahatein, 19th April 2022, Written Update: Dev tricks Roohi

In today’s episode, Preesha goes to see Saransh before his annual day performance. She asks Revathi where she is and she tells her that her tire has got punctured so she’s still on the way. Rudra and Preesha feel proud watching Roohi perform. Dev enters and thinks to himself that he will finish his task before Preesha can do anything. A teacher calls Rudra and he leaves with her. A student tells Roohi that her father is waiting on the terrace for her. Roohi walks towards the terrace.

Rudra brings Saransh and Aaliya on the stage for their performance. Saransh notices Roohi walking by. Roohi walks onto the terrace and Dev locks the door. She sees Dev's bracelet and gets to know it's him. He tells Roohi that Preesha has troubled him a lot and that he is going to kill her and take revenge. She tells him she's brave like her mother and pushes him and hides. He searches for her. Saransh notices that Roohi’s missing and asks people where she is. One of them tells him that she's gone to the terrace to see her father. He sees Rudra on stage and gets suspicious. He goes to the terrace.

Roohi sees a lizard and gets scared. Dev hears her and sees her. Rudra asks Preesha if she showed Revathi the video. She tells him she was about to when the principal took her for prize distribution. He scolds her saying they should show the video to the police first before Dev does anything again. The principal calls Revathi onto the stage to distribute the prizes and then introduces her as the police commissioner. Preesha and Rudra are shocked to find out that Revathi is the police commissioner.

