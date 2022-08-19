Yeh Hai Chahatein, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Sharda comes to meet Rudra

In today’s episode, Vidyut goes and tells Sharda that Rudra wants Lord Krishna’s idol that he had gifted to Preesha. Sharda tells that she will go and give the idol herself as she misses them all. Vidyut agrees. Ram comes and Vidyut asks him why did he leave during the practice. Raj tells that he left because of him. Vidyut asks what did he do and Raj tells that he was egoistic toward Pihu and then now he came back.

Vidyut tells that he realises his mistake and he knew that he was egoistic but he wants to rectify things and tells that he genuinely wants him and Pihu to win the competition. Preesha asks Prem if he knows Rudra and he tells no. Armaan threatens him. Prem (Rudra) tells that he will leave his job if they’re suspecting him. Preesha asks him not to leave and apologises and leaves with Armaan and Digvijay. Saransh tells he thought they were all going to get caught.

Later, Sharda comes with Roohi’s books and sweets and meets Roohi. Then, Preesha helps Roohi with her homework. Prem decides to keep the idol at the altar inside the house. Armaan comes back to his house as he forgot his coke and catches Prem changing the idol. He records him and thinks this is proof and wonders what is Rudra up to.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

