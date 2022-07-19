Yeh Hai Chahatein, 19th July 2022, Written Update: Pihu learns the truth

In today’s episode, Armaan calls the guards. Saaransh tells Rudra that they should go back for Preesha's sake. He tells Armaan to send Roohi out as he will be waiting. Pihu tells Preesha that Roohi's family is waiting. Armaan talks rudely to Roohi. Preesha questions him about it. He tells her that he's just concerned about her health. She assures him that she's fine and asks him why does he keep trying to prove she's ill. Roohi hugs Preesha. Both of them feel emotional. Pihu lashes at Rudra for trying to meet Preesha.

He tells her that Saaransh and Roohi are Preesha's children. She gets shocked and wonders why Armaan lied to her. Pihu questions Armaan. He shows Saaransh's ID with Rajiv's name and tells her Rudra is lying. She believes him and says it's good that he's taking Preesha away from Delhi. Saaransh, Roohi and Rudra check flights flying out of Delhi to try and stop Preesha. Saaransh says he will show her the wedding album.

The next morning, all of them rush to get Preesha back home. Armaan and Preesha get ready to go to the airport. Preesha misses Roohi. Preesha reaches airport check-in and wonders why she feels so connected to Roohi. Rudra's car gets stuck in traffic and the children worry about Preesha. Rudra tells the kids he will think of something.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

