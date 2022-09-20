Yeh Hai Chahatein, 19th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra invites the Khuranas for his wedding

In today’s episode, Armaan tells Digvijay that he’s thinking of shifting to London as it’s it’ll be a fresh start for him and Preesha. Pihu goes and asks Preesha if that’s what she really wants and asks if she didn’t read the letters. Preesha tells she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. Pihu thinks of informing this to Rudra and tells everyone that she’s going to the studio for a recording. Kanchan tells she will accompany her to make sure she isn’t getting bothered by Raj and Rudra. They reach the studio and Rudra introduces Kalindi to Pihu and Ram and tells she’ll train them. Kalindi flirts with Raj and Pihu gets angry.

Rudra goes out and Pihu goes and informs him about Preesha shifting to London. Later, Rudra comes to Armaan’s house and Armaan gets angry at him. Rudra tells that he can’t do anything if Preesha hates him so he has decided to move on and marry Vanshika as she loves and respects him a lot and even he has started liking her. Kanchan and Pihu come home and Kanchan asks Rudra what is he doing here.