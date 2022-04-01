Yeh Hai Chahatein, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Dev gets caught

In today’s episode, Dev throws a dirty balloon at Roohi but GPS comes to hug her and it hits him. Dev gets annoyed that he missed his target and Vasu asks GPS if he’s okay. Sharda asks who threw the balloon and Vasu points at Dev and Sharda tells she didn’t call him and his friends. Rudra and Preesha get romantic by applying colour to each other. She asks him to leave her hand if someone might come in. He tells they should go to their room then.

Vasu confronts Dev and his friends and asks them why did they throw a dirty balloon and asks who are they since they didn’t invite them. Dev apologises and tells they’re Saransh’s friends and Vasu asks them to leave. Sharda asks her to calm down and tells the kids to leave. Dev asks gives the waiter a glass of juice which is mixed with bhaang and asks him to give it to Roohi. Vasu calls Saransh to confirm if Dev is actually his friend but Dev and his friends run away.

Vasu asks Saransh if he invited his friends to the party and Saransh tells he didn’t invite anyone. The waiter goes to give the glass to Roohi but Rudra stops him and yells at him for serving bhaang to kids and drinks it and plays holi with her. Yuvraj enters the house disguised as a member of the dance team. Rudra asks who called them and Sharda comes and tells she did as she wanted to celebrate nicely and everyone starts dancing. Then, Yuvraj gives bhaang to someone and asks her to give it to Preesha. She goes and offers it to Preesha and tells her that it’s just juice. Preesha drinks it and Yuvraj gets happy.

