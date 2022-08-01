Yeh Hai Chahatein, 1st August 2022, Written Update: Roohi tries to pacify Preesha

In today’s episode, Roohi stops Preesha and tells her that Rudra is telling the truth. She asks her to trust her. Armaan tells Preesha that Rudra is using his kids as a trap and takes her from there. Khuranas reach their house. Rudra goes to his room and drinks. Roohi asks him to stop drinking in sadness. Rudra tells that no matter how much he tries Armaan always fails his plan and takes his Preesha away from him. Saaransh tells him to find a solution instead of drinking. He tells him that he doesn't do anything and leaves.

The next day, Roohi tells Saaransh that she has extra class so she’ll return back home late. Later, she thinks that it’s time to execute her plan and sits inside the car and acts as if she has a punctured tire and Pihu stops seeing her cry. Pihu tells her that she will take her to her house. Preesha gets confused seeing her in the house.

Roohi apologizes saying she knows Preesha doesn't like her presence. Preesha tells her that she's angry at Rudra and not her. Preesha makes dosa for Pihu and Roohi. Roohi burns her hand by mistake and Preesha feeds her. Roohi thinks of how she just wanted Preesha to feed her. Digvijay sees Preesha feeding Roohi and gets angry.

