Yeh Hai Chahatein, 1st July 2022, Written Update: Preesha sees Rudra and gets angry

In today’s episode, Private investigator Anil sees Preesha with Pihu. He decides to take a picture to show Rudraksh. Armaan tells Digvijay that because of the mask Rudraksh couldn't see Preesha yet. He says if Rudraksh sees her it will be a big problem and asks Armaan to leave. Armaan goes to Preesha and notices Anil taking her pictures. Roohi tells Saaransh that Preesha only wants Pihu now. He tells her that there's nothing like that as she has no idea what all Preesha did for them. He tells her that there would have been a reason for her behaving like that.

Vanshika asks them what are they doing there. He lies saying they are there to attend a friend's party. Mr Oberoi thanks Rudraksh for coming to the party. His daughter asks him to sing a song. Vanshika says they can create content for the media. He says he will sing as a gift to Mr Oberoi's daughter. Armaan beats up Anil. He becomes unconscious. He learns from his card that he is a private investigator.

He deletes all the photos. Armaan orders his guys to take Anil from there. Rudraksh sings and Preesha thinks it sounds similar. Pihu thinks she has to stop Preesha from seeing Rudraksh but Preesha sees him and gets angry. She thinks about how he treated her and faints.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

