Yeh Hai Chahatein, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Revati threatens Preesha

Today’s episode begins with Yuvraj confessing his crime. The episode runs in the flashback where Yuvraj recalls Revati meeting him and threatening that she knows all his criminal records. She offers Yuvraj to confess his crimes in front of Khurana family. In return, she shall help him get rid of jail in six months. Revati shows him two ways, one that leads to jail and the other to the Khurana house. Yuvraj accepts the offer. The flashback ends and Yuvraj affirms he shall take revenge from Rudraksh. Revati asks Rudraksh to leave Yuvraj. Preesha wonders why Yuvraj is lying.

Preesha thinks Revati is very smart and she needs to tell the truth to Rudraksh. Rudraksh blindfolds Preesha and takes her to a decorated room. He tries to get intimate with her but Preesha requests him to hear her out. She tries to utter and rushes to the bathroom as she feels sick. Preesha tries to reveal the truth but she vomits again. Rudraksh lifts her and makes her sleep. The next morning. Preesha reads Aliya’s message that she is leaving. Revati lets Preesha know that she sent Aliya back home.

Preesha threatens Revati to tell her truth to Rudraksh. Revati shows her a video of Saaransh playing with Dev and the latter falling off the terrace. Preesha tells this is fake as Dev fell from the terrace as she slipped on the marbles. Revati asks how she shall prove this and tells she shall get Saaransh arrested for Dev’s murder. Preesha warns Revati that she is doing wrong. Revati shows her the video of GPS being captivated. Preesha feels paranoid about her son and GPS. Preesha faints and Revati makes her lie on the bed. Revati lets Preesha know that she is pregnant. She demands Preesha to give her baby in exchange for Dev’s life and Preesha refuses.

