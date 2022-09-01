Yeh Hai Chahatein, 1st September 2022, Written Update: Vanshika comes to Prem’s rescue

In today’s episode, Armaan thinks that there’s no way Prem could make a plant become alive again. He sees the dead plant in the garbage can and thinks that he must’ve ordered a new plant to replace the old one. He wonders where did the gardener get so much money to buy an imported plant. He sees the company’s name on the pot and thinks of calling and enquiring them. Pihu calls Raj and asks him how’s he doing. He tries to speak but he can’t so he gets angry. Pihu assures him that everything will get better and they’ll find his culprit soon. She tells that he will get many opportunities as well.

Vidyut takes Raj’s phone and warns Pihu to not talk to Raj again after her family ruined everything for Raj. Armaan goes to the shop and asks the owner who bought this plant. The owner tells that Rudra ordered a plant and it was delivered in the morning only. Prem takes the bill and goes home. He shows everyone the dead plant and tells that this was in the dustbin and Prem relaxed a new plant. Preesha tells he can’t afford it. He tells that Prem is Rudra’s pawn and Rudra bought a plant in the morning only. He tells that Rudra must’ve given to Prem.

Vanshika comes in a disguise and tells she’s Prem’s wife and tells that wherever she worked, she stole the plant from there and gave it to Prem. Armaan tells that the plant was bought in the morning. She tells that Rudra bought it as Sharda would be disheartened to know her plant is missing. Prem apologises for everything.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

