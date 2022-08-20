Yeh Hai Chahatein, 20th August 2022, Written Update: Armaan accuses Prem of stealing the idol

In today’s episode, Rudra (Prem) goes to replace the old Krishna’s idol with the new one to revive Preesha’s memory and Armaan records him and thinks that he will show only half of the video where it’s seen that he’s taking the idol and make it look like he stole it. He decides to take the idol off. Rudra goes back. Pihu comes and tells Raj that if he’s not comfortable with dancing then it’s totally fine. Raj asks her to wait and plays the song ‘Ishq Wala Love’ and then dances with her. She gets impressed and asks how did he learn the dance. He tells that Vidyut thought him. She tells that she doesn’t trust Vidyut but she’s happy that he knows the steps.

He recalls how his mother used to give him kheer for Janmashtami and tells her about that. She invites him for the pooja and he gets happy. Preesha gives clothes to Saransh and Roohi and asks them to get ready and come for the pooja and leaves. They all get excited. Raj arrives outside Pihu’s house and calls her. She comes out with kheer and he gets stunned looking at her. She asks him what happened and he tells that she’s looking very pretty. She gets shy and offers him the kheer. He takes it and they both have a moment.

Everyone gets shocked noticing that the idol is missing. Armaan accuses Prem and shows the video. Prem tells he didn’t steal it. Kanchan gets angry at him. Pihu hears the argument and rushes in. Raj also comes in and wonders what happened. Preesha tells that she didn’t expect him to do this. Armaan asks if he’s working for Rudra. He wonders how to tell that he is Rudra who is disguised as Prem. He thinks about what to do.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

