Yeh Hai Chahatein, 20th July 2022, Written Update: Rudra reaches the airport

In today’s episode, Rudra is stuck in traffic and the mob realizes that it’s Rudra and start surrounding him. He pleads them to let him to go as he needs to reach the airport on time or else he will lose the love of his life and his children will forever be separated from their mother. One of his fan comes and gives him his bike saying he can take it to the airport. Rudra thanks him and Roohi, Saaransh and him leave to the airport. Preesha sees someone at the airport and thinks that the girl is Roohi and wonders what is she doing here. She sees her face and realises is not Roohi.

Rudra prays that they reach airport in time. Armaan tells Preesha that they are going to London. She tells him that since he decided on his own, he should go alone. She tells him that he's changed coming from Delhi. He tells her that he's alive because of her. He lies to her saying he has a client in London and he made last minute plan and wanted to surprise her. Rudra and the kids fall from the bike.

Preesha tells Armaan that she’s feeling restless. Rudra sees the kids’ injuries and say they should go to the hospital. Traffic officer says he will take them to the airport. They reach the airport but get to know that the Mumbai flight already left. Roohi spots Preesha and runs to her. Saaransh and Rudra smile seeing Preesha. Roohi hugs Preesha.

