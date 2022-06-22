Yeh Hai Chahatein, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Saaransh is upset with Rudraksh

Today's episode begins with Raj greeting Rudraksh with sweets. He informs Rudraksh that he got into KD college for Performing Arts course. Rudraksh congratulates him. Raj tells him that he is here today because he gave home to an orphan. Rudraksh blesses him. Rudraksh's cousin arrives. He gives the news of Raj being selected at KD college. The cousin asks Raj to maintain Rudraksh's image in the college. Rudraksh goes downstairs for breakfast. Saaransh doesn't talk with him.

In the flashback, Rudraksh tells Sharda that he didn't find Preesha at the hospital. Saaransh lashes out at Rudraksh and tells him doesn't deserve Preesha. He tells him that he loves only his biological child as he heard the conversation. Rudraksh tells him he misunderstood him. Saaransh tells him the baby died because he didn't deserve him. Rudraksh is about to slap but stops. Sharda asks Rudraksh to take care of the children in Preesha's absence. Later, Rudraksh tears Ruhi's fancy dress competition.

Ruhi asks him what will she wear for the competition. Rudraksh brings a new dress and asks her about Saaransh's scores. Ruhi lets him know Saaransh has scored excellent. Ruhi runs and collides with Sharda. Sharda asks her why she lied about the competition. Ruhi tells she did it to cheer him up. Sharda reminds Rudraksh about Raj's orientation. On the other hand, Preesha leaves for Delhi for Pihu's orientation. Raj thanks Rudraksh for attending the orientation. Preesha and Pihu also arrive there.

