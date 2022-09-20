Yeh Hai Chahatein, 20th September 2022, Written Update: Raj is blamed for harassment

In today’s episode, Preesha tells Armaan that she wants to attend Rudra’s wedding to make sure that he’s actually marrying and is out of her life forever and then leave for London. Armaan agrees. Pihu smiles and goes to call Rudra. She tells him that Preesha isn’t leaving for London right away. He asks her to bring Preesha to the studio for their sessions as he will make her jealous by being with Vanshika and Pihu agrees. Later, Pihu and Preesha arrive at the studio and Rudra flirts with Vanshika and compliments her. Preesha sees this and recalls Rudra doing the same with her and holds Pihu’s hand tightly as she gets jealous.

Pihu asks her what is she doing and Preesha apologises and tells she didn’t realise she was squeezing her hand. Rudra feels bad for flirting with someone else and thinks that he needs to do this for Preesha. Armaan also comes. Then, Kalindi arrives and starts flirting with Raj. Pihu clears her throat and says she’s present and asks if they can start off with their work. Pihu and Preesha get jealous looking at Kalindi and Vanshika. Pihu goes to record and then sees Kalindi and Vidyut together and thinks something is suspicious. Rudra calls everyone to the conference room and hosts a press conference. Rudra announces that he is getting married.