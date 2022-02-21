Yeh Hai Chahatein, 21st February 2022, Written Update: Saransh arranges a surprise date for Rudra

In today’s episode, Vasu tells Roohi that she’d love to meet her mother. Preesha comes and Vasu remembers the past and gets shocked. Preesha asks Roohi to leave and Roohi leaves after hugging Gopal and Vasu. Rudra fumes with anger thinking about how Preesha and Yuvraj are getting close. Saransh comes and tells Rudra that he wants him to go on a date with someone. Rudra gets angry and tells he can’t do it. Saransh tells Rudra didn’t take care of him for 5 years, and now since they’re getting into a better place, he asks him to go on that date for him. Rudra agrees. Saransh squeals with happiness.

Preesha hugs Vasu and Gopal. Vasu asks Preesha why did she not tell her about her whereabouts and asks why did she come back now. Preesha asks her to understand since Roohi is her granddaughter. Vasu tells she can’t forget Venky’s incident and asks Preesha to leave. Preesha cries and Vasu and Gopal leave. Saransh blindfolds Rudra and takes him to the school. Rudra gets surprised seeing Roohi and the classroom decorated. He tells he’s very excited about his date now. They both watch a movie. Saransh picks up Rudra’s phone and tells Bunty that Rudra is busy with Roohi. Bunty wonders it’s good that Rudra is busy. Later, Preesha decides to drop an injured kid home.

Rudra asks Roohi if Preesha went out with Yuvraj. Roohi tells Preesha doesn’t like Yuvraj and Rudra wonders what’s happening. When Preesha goes to drop the kid off, she sees Bubbles and gets happy. Bubbles panics and goes to the kitchen. Preesha wonders why she’s behaving differently. The postman delivers the courier and asks Preesha to sign. Preesha sees the scholarship papers and Rudra’s forgery and wonders if Bunty is behind all of this. She tells Bubbles she needs to leave and thinks she needs to find out the truth.

