Yeh Hai Chahatein, 21st July 2022, Written Update: Rudra’s presence triggers Preesha

In today’s episode, Roohi tells Preesha that she prayed for her not to leave Delhi. Preesha thinks about how she told Armaan she can't leave cause her heart is not letting her. Preesha gets shocked seeing Rudra there. Roohi tells her that Rudra is her father. Preesha tells her she doesn't want to meet her if Rudra is her father. She throws luggage at him and breaks things in anger. Roohi tries to calm her down but she pushes her away. Preesha faints. Armaan picks her up and warns Rudra to stay away from Preesha.

Pihu and Kanchan get shocked to see Armaan and Preesha back home. Armaan tells them that Preesha refused to leave and then she saw Rudra in the airport and fainted. He tells Digvijay about Preesha's violent behavior towards Roohi. Digvijay tells him that his medicine is working. He tells him that Rudra won't come in front of Preesha now. Saaransh says Rudra is responsible for Preesha's condition and she has forgotten her kids too.

Rudra says Preesha would never hurt her kids so they have to find out what happened to her as she doesn’t seem like herself. Armaan mixes medicine in the water and gives it to Preesha. She asks him if Roohi is fine as she doesn't remember anything after seeing Rudra. Vanshika tells Preesha she sprained her leg and asks her to take her to the hospital. Preesha agrees to help her. Vanshika signals Rudra.

