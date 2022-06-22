Yeh Hai Chahatein, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Preesha gets locked in the washroom

Today's episode begins with Rudraksh arriving foe he orientation with Raj. Preesha also arrives there with Pihu. She slips and falls. Rudraksh turns but he is not able to see Preesha. Armaan calls Preesha and asks how can she leave without informing her. He asks her to take her medicines. They enter the auditorium. The orientation starts. Armaan gets to know Rudraksh is in the same auditorium on the news. He leaves for Delhi before Rudraksh recognizes Preesha. The host announces a lunch break. Preesha and Pihu sit for lunch. People click selfie with Rudraksh.

Armaan calls Preesha and asks if everything is fine. He nods a yes. He asks her if she met anyone she knew. Preesha tells him how will she know anyone when she hasn't traveled to Delhi. Pihu talks with Armaan on a video call. He sees Rudraksh in the video call. He thinks of reaching Delhi soon. The teacher greets Pihu with flowers as she received the scholarship. Pihu keeps the flowers away as Preesha is allergic to them. The orientation resumes. The host announces all scholars. Preesha feels dizzy and starts sneezing.

Pihu asks if she is fine. Preesha continues sneezing. Raj and Rudraksh go on stage to collect the scholarship certificate. At the same time, Pihu and Preesha leave for washroom. Preesha asks Pihu to go and collect her certificate. Preesha gets locked in the washroom. Rudraksh also leaves for the washroom. He hears a lady screaming for help. He realizes the door is locked and goes to seek help. Preesha faints. Armaan reaches the place. He asks Pihu about Preesha. Armaan knocks the door but Preesha doesn't open it. He also goes to seek help. Rudraksh reaches there and Preesha ain't there. Armaan takes Preesha from there.

