Yeh Hai Chahatein, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Raj gets arrested

In today’s episode, Preesha asks Armaan to call the police and he says that he has already called the police. Pihu tells that Raj wouldn’t have done such a horrendous act. Rudra gets angry at Armaan for calling the police. Armaan asks if he still wants to protect Raj after what he did. The police come and arrest Raj and he tells that he’s innocent as he hasn’t done anything to Kalindi. Rudra asks him not to worry as he knows he hasn’t done anything wrong and tells he will come to the station. Pihu walks with him but Armaan stops her. She tells him that there’s no way Raj did anything wrong. Preesha asks Armaan to let her go as Pihu might be right so they should also go and find out themselves.

At the station, the inspector tells Rudra that they doing blood and skin fragments in Raj’s nails and if it matches Kalindi’s DNA then it means that he raped Kalindi. Pihu thinks that Raj is innocent. Armaan tells Preesha and Pihu that they should leave and they leave. Armaan recalls how he asked Kalindi to get close to Ram and then accuse him of raping her and asks her to blame Vidyut if she gets caught.