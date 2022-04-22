Yeh Hai Chahatein, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Preesha and Rudra try to distract Revathi

In today’s episode, Revathi offers a lift to Rudra and Preesha. They get tensed seeing it's the same car they hid Dev's body in. Rudra tells her to get in as they have no other option. Aaliya tells Tarun that he did right by exposing Dev's true face to Revathi. She calls Saransh and tells him that Preesha showed Dev's confession video to Revathi and tells Revathi is going to see Dev at the hospital. Saransh gets tensed and thinks of telling Rudra that Revathi is going to the hospital. Revathi apologizes to Rudra and Preesha for everything that Dev did. Rudra thinks he should hide Dev's body before Revathi reaches the hospital.

Revathi stops the car as the police check is going on, Revathi asks the police constable to search her car too. The constable opens the dickie but another constable calls him so he goes away. Revathi drops them at their house. Rudra insists Revathi have Preesha's coffee. Revathi agrees. Rudra asks her to give car key as he will go and park. She tells him she feels possessive of the car and does it herself. Later, Preesha tries to distract Revathi and tells her she will show them their house. Revathi gets a call from her husband and she tells them that she has to go to the hospital immediately.

Preesha asks her to finish her coffee first. Revathi tells her meeting Dev is more important. She notices Rudra behind her car and asks Preesha what he is doing there. Rudra sees Preesha's message saying Revathi is coming and shuts the trunk. He tells Revathi that she has maintained her car well and she drives away. Preesha sees blood on the floor and bonnet. Rudra tells her they need to go to the hospital and get the body out somehow.

