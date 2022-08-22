Yeh Hai Chahatein, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Roohi exposes Armaan

In today’s episode, Armaan yells at Prem (Rudra) to leave the house. Roohi tells that her father isn’t a thief and tells that it’s Armaan who stole the idol. Armaan gets shocked and asks her what is she saying. She shows a video where it’s seen that Armaan takes the idol and keeps it in his cupboard. Roohi recalls how she caught Armaan recording Rudra changing the idol and she thought id recording Armaan when he took the idol. Everyone gets shocked. Preesha asks Armaan how could be do this and asks him why did he take the idol.

Armaan tells that he thought that Prem is a spy sent by Rudra so he wanted to throw him out of the house and he wanted proof. Preesha gets shocked. Prem tells that he was claiming that he’s innocent but no one believed and Armaan keeps doubting him so its better he leaves and saves his self respect. He tells that he saw how much Preesha cared for him and his kids and wanted to do something for her so he changed the idol into a new one. Preesha stops him from leaving and asks Armaan to apologise to Prem.

Armaan asks her if she’s crazy as he won’t apologise to a gardener. Kanchan also asks Armaan to apologise to Prem. Armaan apologises and Roohi asks him to apologise louder. Armaan apologises again and Prem agrees to stay. Raj feels relieved seeing that Roohi handled the situation and leaves. The idol is kept back and Preesha performs the pooja with Armaan and she gets visions of her past.

