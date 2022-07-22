Yeh Hai Chahatein, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Preesha tricked into going to hospital

In today’s episode, Vanshika acts as if she is injured and asks Preesha for help. Rudra recalls how he told Vanshika about Armaan manipulating Preesha. He asks Vanshika to take Preesha to a clinic to find out what's wrong with her. Sharda's brother gets angry about Vicky going to jail and tells him to stop attending college and come back home. Sharda assures her brother and sends him back. Raj reaches college and Pihu tries to talk to him. He tells her that it's better if they stay apart. Nurse injects a sedative in Preesha and she falls unconscious. The watchman tells Armaan that Preesha took some injured girl to the hospital. He finds Preesha's location through tracker and goes to the clinic.

The doctor tells Rudra that they will do Preesha's CT scan and brain mapping. Armaan calls Preesha. Rudra says it will be suspicious if they don't pick up, he tells Vanshika to tell him that they are in a coffee shop and Preesha has gone to the washroom. Armaan wonders who is this new friend and decides to go to the clinic. Armaan reaches the clinic. Rudra realizes that Armaan has installed a tracker in Preesha's phone. He tells Vanshika to take Preesha's phone out to mislead him. Armaan sees the location changing.

The doctor tells Rudra that Preesha has been given high doses of anti seizure medicines which is extremely harmful and can erase her memory. He asks the doctor why Preesha reacts violently. She tells him that she couldn't find the reason and needs Preesha for 24 hours to monitor. Rudra thinks Armaan definitely did something.

