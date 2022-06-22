Yeh Hai Chahatein, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Pihu faces ragging at college

Today's episode begins with Armaan rescuing Preesha. He thinks how he rescued her before Rudraksh could reach out to her. Pihu stays in college andv Preesha is taken to the hotel. Preesha gets conscious and tells how she got unconscious in the bathroom after smelling the flowers. She also tells that a man named Rudraksh offered her help and thus she got the attack. She asks Armaan to return as she wishes to stay with Pihu and help her find a home in Delhi. She insists Armaan let her stay in Delhi.

Pihu and Raj strike. Pihu asks Raj to leave her and not touch her in wrong manner. A man named Vidyut asks Pihu to lower her voice. He tells he is her senior and she needs to leave this attitude of hers. He asks Pihu to bow down and apologize. Pihu bows down and feels dejected. Vidyut walks and falls on the floor. Pihu smirks and recalls how she entangled his lace. She asks Vidyut to beware of her and walks away. Rudraksh completes his recording. Ruhi calls Vanshika and learns that Rudraksh didn't have food. Vanshika tells Rudraksh that they need to shoot and thus he needs to eat.

Rudraksh realizes Sharda has cooked the food. Ruhi arrives and tells Rudraksh that she planned everything. She asks Rudraksh to eat everything. Pihu tells about Vidyut to Preesha. Preesha gets happy and tells Pihu that need to celebrate it with ice cream. Armaan agrees and takes them out to have ice cream. Ruhi demands Rudraksh get her ice cream. Ruhi tells him that she wishes to put ice cream on his nose. Rudraksh remembers doing this with Preesha. Rudraksh agrees to get her ice cream. Rudraksh arrives at the same place Preesha is having ice cream and Armaan is shocked.

