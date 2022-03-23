Yeh Hai Chahatein 22nd March 2022 Written Episode, Written Update: Preesha intoxicates Vyjayanti

In today’s episode, Vaijayanti asks Preesha if she is fine, and Preesha answers saying that she is and that she shouldn't worry about her. Vaijayanti tells she asked because she walked out of Rudra’s room in anger, and thought Rudra hurt her. Preesha thanks Vaijayanti for taking care of her and worrying about her and thinks to herself that her truth will be revealed soon. Saaransh sees the both of them together and asks Preesha to stay away from Vaijayanti. Preesha tells that she mixed truth pills in Vaijayanti’s juice and then Vaijayanti starts to feel dizzy after consuming it. Preesha & GPS go into the room then Preesha asks her if she is fine. Vaijayanti replied she’s feeling dizzy. GPS says the pills are working and now she’s intoxicated.

Saransh comes into the room and GPS closes the door. Preesha starts interrogating Vaijayanti by asking her if she knows who killed Venky. She tells she knows who murdered Venky and falls unconscious. Saransh says it’s possible that Vyjayanti murdered Venky. Next morning, Preesha notices Vaijayanti leaving for her office and she follows her with Saransh and and informs GPS about it. Preesha and Saransh see that Vaijayanti enters the bank. GPS joins them & recognises the bank and tells the manager is his friend.

Vyjayanti leaves the bank and Preesha asks GPS to go in with Saransh and find out what she’s doing here from the Manager. They go in and the Manager says she had come to check her bank locker. GPS & Saransh manage to get her locker open & don't see a gun in the locker. They walk out and call and inform Preesha that they found no gun in her locker. Preesha tells them that she's spying on Vaijayanti at her office to find out where the gun is.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 18th March 2022, Written Update: Saransh informs Preesha about Vyjayanti