Yeh Hai Chahatein, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Preesha gets jealous

In today’s episode, Vanshika starts getting close to Rudra and he asks her what is she doing. She tells that Preesha is watching them and he replies that Raj is more important now. He asks Pihu what are they doing here. She tells that they came in search of Kalindi so they can confront her. He asks her why are they standing outside then instead of going in. She tells that the neighbours told that she left her house. He calls the inspector and finds out that she has been shifted to a safe house as per her request and her location cannot be shared. He asks Preesha if she also thinks Raj is innocent and she nods saying yes.

He tells he will ask his private investigator. He calls him and asks him about Kalindi’s location. He finds out and tells that she’s staying in a hotel near the outskirts of Delhi. Rudra tells them that they’ll catch her there. He asks Pihu to get Preesha tomorrow and she wonders how to lie to Armaan again. The next day, Preesha tells Pihu that she won’t let her go along to Kalindi’s hotel and that she’ll go along with her. Pihu tells Armaan that she’s going out with Preesha for a girls' day out. Armaan agrees.