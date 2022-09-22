Yeh Hai Chahatein, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Preesha gets jealous
In the previous episode, Raj got arrested.
In today’s episode, Vanshika starts getting close to Rudra and he asks her what is she doing. She tells that Preesha is watching them and he replies that Raj is more important now. He asks Pihu what are they doing here. She tells that they came in search of Kalindi so they can confront her. He asks her why are they standing outside then instead of going in. She tells that the neighbours told that she left her house. He calls the inspector and finds out that she has been shifted to a safe house as per her request and her location cannot be shared. He asks Preesha if she also thinks Raj is innocent and she nods saying yes.
He tells he will ask his private investigator. He calls him and asks him about Kalindi’s location. He finds out and tells that she’s staying in a hotel near the outskirts of Delhi. Rudra tells them that they’ll catch her there. He asks Pihu to get Preesha tomorrow and she wonders how to lie to Armaan again. The next day, Preesha tells Pihu that she won’t let her go along to Kalindi’s hotel and that she’ll go along with her. Pihu tells Armaan that she’s going out with Preesha for a girls' day out. Armaan agrees.
They both reach the venue and Rudra and Vanshika start romancing and Preesha gets jealous. Rudra tells he will go ask the receptionist about Kalindi. Preesha tells she won’t tell you anything as they can’t share the information. Rudra tells they’ll see and goes but returns in vain. They decide to wait at the restaurant so they can catch her when she comes to eat. They wait and get tired. Rudra tells they’ll wait for 5 more minutes. Preesha tells she will come. Kalindi comes down and gets shocked seeing them and asks them what are they doing there.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Raj gets arrested