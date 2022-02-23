Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23 February 2022, Written Update: Preesha confronts Bunty

In today’s episode, Bunty goes to Preesha’s house. Preesha asks him if Bubbles is fine and he assures her that she’s fine. Preesha asks him why is he hiding. She tells him that she read Bubbles’ report and she knows that he has kidney failure. Bunty panics and asks her not to tell anyone else. Preesha shows him the scholarship papers and asks him how could he betray Rudra like this. Rudra says he didn’t do anything. Preesha shows him Bubbles’ confession video and tells him that Bubbles told her everything at the hospital.

Bunty agrees he did it and asks her not to tell Rudra about this. Preesha says she needs to inform Rudra. Bunty tries to hit her with a vase but Rudra stops him. Bunty asks him if he heard everything. Rudra holds him and asks him why didn’t he tell the truth as he would’ve helped him. Bunty says he would’ve felt guilty. Rudra tells that he betrayed him and now he will be punished for stealing money. Rudra calls the police and Bunty pleads him not to as he didn’t have any other option. Bunty asks Preesha to spare him and talk to Rudra about it.

The police come but Bunty escapes. Rudra tells the police to catch and arrest him. The police tell Preesha that Bunty might attack her again for exposing his truth. Rudra says he’ll take care of her and the police leave. Preesha tells maybe Bunty is actually feeling guilty as he’s his best friend and sometimes life throws situations where you’re forced to take the wrong part. Rudra tells he doesn’t care as what he did is wrong.

