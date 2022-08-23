Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Preesha gets a vision about Rudra

In today’s episode, Preesha gets a vision of doing the pooja with Rudra in front of the same idol. She tells him that she wanted a Lord Krishna’s idol in the house and asks him how did he get to know. He tells her that they’re connected by heart so he knew what she wanted. She smiles. He tells her that this idol will keep her happy. She tells him that he is her happiness and they both hug. Preesha’s head hurts and she faints. Armaan holds her and takes her to the room. Rudra goes back to his quarters and hopes that Preesha is fine and worries for her.

He asks Saaransh and Roohi if they harmed Preesha in anyway by overdoing it with the idol and giving her stress. Saaransh tells that maybe a memory triggered Preesha. Roohi tells that nothing will happen to Preesha and its good that she is getting flashbacks. Digvijay asks Armaan how is Preesha. Armaan tells that she’s resting and tells that she fainted after saw the idol so it must be related to Rudra in some way. Later, Roohi and Saransh have dinner and Saransh goes back but Roohi sneaks into Preesha’s room in the night. She hugs her and then opens the window.

Saransh and Rudra enter. Saransh makes a vase fall and Armaan wonders what’s the noise and decides to check Preesha’s room. They all escape from her room but Armaan comes and finds Prem’s scarf. Next day, Preesha tells Pihu that she got a flashback but she looked happy with Rudra. Prem tells everything will become fine soon. Armaan comes and shoes Prem his scarf. He tells he came to water the plants and must’ve forgotten it.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

