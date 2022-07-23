Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23rd July 2022, Written Update: Rudra learns the truth about Preesha

In today’s episode, the doctor asks Rudra to go from here as when Preesha will wake up she might panic looking at him. He agrees and the doctor assures him that his love will win no matter what. Rudra thinks he needs to go get his Preesha back. Pihu goes and sits next to Raj and he asks her why’s she here. She tells that she’s here because she wants to be friends with him. He tells her that he isn’t interested and asks her to leave him alone.

Vanshika drives the bike with Preesha’s phone to mislead Armaan. Rudra calls Vanshika and informs her that Preesha might wake up soon as her blood tests are done. He tells her to switch off Preesha’s phone and she agrees. Armaan notices that the location got turned off and wonders if Rudra is playing games with him. He finds the location at a cafe. Preesha wakes up and sees Vanshika sitting in front of her in the cafe. Preesha asks her how did they come here. Vanshika tells that she fell asleep in the cafe and recalls Rudra lifting Preesha and dropping her here. Armaan comes and asks Preesha how did she end up in the cafe. Preesha tells she can’t remember and he wonders if he’s overdosing her with the medicines.

Saransh asks Rudra what happened to Preesha. Rudra tells him that they need to find out who’s behind her memory loss as Preesha’s being drugged. The professor asks Ram to help Pihu with the notes and he agrees. Raj tells Pihu that they cannot be friends but he will help her with the notes as he’s a fellow classmate. Later, Rudra and Vanshika manage to convince Armaan’s neighbour to let them buy the house.

