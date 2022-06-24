Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Vidyut humiliates Pihu

Today’s episode begins with Armaan spotting Rudraksh and Ruhi. Preesha’s icecream falls on her blouse. Armaan asks her to take his icecream and the leave place immediately. He tells Preesha and Pihu that he has clients from abroad to meet. Rudraksh and Ruhi proceed to have icecream. Ruhi spots a handkerchief that has a P embossed. She is sure that this handkerchief belongs to Preesha. She asks Rudraksh to take her to home. Ruhi sits disturbed and Saaransh asks what happened. Ruhi shows her the handkerchief.

They decide to find Preesha the next day. At college, students leave the chemistry lab coughing. Vidyut faints and Pihu helps him. She gives him CPR and the students record her video. Vidyut wakes up and tells her now the college shall know how she was kissing him. Pihu slaps him and proceeds to complain about him to principal. Ruhi and Saaransh reach the shop. The shopkeepers do not recognize Preesha.

Vidyut becomes adamant that he shall take revenge from Pihu. Raj stops him but he doesn’t pay heed to him. Ruhi spots a camera outside a shop. Pihu narrates the incident to Preesha. Principal calls Rudraksh and asks him to visit the college. Rudraksh confronts Vidyut and lashes out on him. He asks him to respect women. Preesha decides to visit the college and meet Vidyut’s family. He asks him to apologize to Pihu. Saaransh and Ruhi convince the shopkeeper to let them see the footage of the previous night.

