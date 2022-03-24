Yeh Hai Chahatein 23rd March 2022 Written Episode, Written Update: Vyjayanti prepones the hearing

In today’s episode, Rudra reaches school and meets with a small accident as a woman hits her car from behind. He drives away wondering why he is met with such weird characters. Roohi spots a few students physically harassing and bullying another boy and goes to stop them. GPS with Saransh reach Vaijayanti’s office to search for her gun and ask Preesha if she found it. The three of them assumed that she must’ve hidden the gun at GPS’ house as she used to stay there when Venky was murdered. GPS tells they should go and check his house. Rudra meets the principal and complains that high school students were beating their junior and wants him to find the boys so they can be punished.

Principal interrogates Roohi about the boys. Then, he questions the boy and he tells he wasn’t bullied and says he fell down while playing football. The principal tells Roohi is lying and she gets sad, So Rudra bought her ice cream to cheer her up. Preesha, GPS and Saransh reach Vyjayanti’s room at Srinivasan house and search for the gun, but don’t find it. Vasu returns home and gets angry seeing Preesha there. Vasu accuses Preesha of being her son’s murderer. Saaransh then explains the truth to Vasu and Vasu gets emotional and hugs Preesha and apologises. .

Roohi spills ice cream on her uniform and gets worried as she has just one uniform. Rudra remembers seeing Roohi complaining to Preesha that she has only one nightdress. So, he tells her that he will buy her clothes. She denies at first, but agrees later. He takes her to a shopping mall and asks her to choose whatever she likes. Roohi thanks Rudra for the clothes and gives him a hug. Preesha with Saransh return home. Later, Vyjayanti informs her that she preponed the court hearing to tomorrow.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein 22nd March 2022 Written Episode, Written Update: Preesha intoxicates Vyjayanti