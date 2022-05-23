Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Saaransh confronts Rudraksh

Today’s episode begins with Preesha asking Rudraksh to help her get ready. He helps her nervously and Preesha tries to lure him. Rudraksh says he knows what she is up to and should stop pretending that she is in pain. Saaransh waits for the courier boy. Ruhi asks what he is doing at the door. Saaransh tells her that he has ordered a very special guitar for Rudraksh and shall gift him as his wedding present. Preesha gets mehendi on her hands. Ruhi also gets Mehendi and tells Preesha she is hungry. Ruhi calls Rudraksh and asks him to feed her. Ruhi insists on him and he feeds her. Rudraksh also feeds Preesha.

Saaransh joins them and tells them he shall feed Ruhi. Preesha requests Rudraksh to feed her with his hands. She bites his finger while he feeds her. Preesha tells Sharda that there is a ritual where the groom writes his name on the bride’s hand. Rudraksh asks why he can’t remember such a ritual. Sharda testifies to the ritual. Rudraksh writes his name on her hand. Revati gets jealous seeing their love brimming and gets fumed. She hears a servant preparing juice for Rudraksh on Preesha’s order. She mixes salt in the juice. Rudraksh yells at Preesha and walks away angrily.

Saaransh walks to Rudraksh and confronts him for his misconduct with Preesha. Rudraksh reveals that Preesha hid the truth that Yuvraj killed Rajiv. Saaransh gets angry on Rudraksh for exaggerating the issue and forgetting Preesha’s sacrifice for them. He tells Rudraksh that Preesha knew you would get angry o her and thus, she hid the truth keeping in mind the wellbeing of others. Saaransh tells he would have been an illegitimate child if her mother had not protected him. He continues defending Preesha and requests him to forgive her and reconcile his differences with her. Rudraksh asks for some time from him. Saaransh asks him to hurry as he cannot get lucky always.

