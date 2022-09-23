Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23rd September 2022, Written Update: Rudra, Pihu and Preesha stay at the hotel

In today’s episode, Kalindi asks Rudra, Vanshika, Preesha and Pihu why’re they surrounding her. Preesha asks her to tell the truth as they know she lied about Raj raping her. She tells that if she won’t tell the truth then she will have to go to jail. Armaan tells Digvijay that he feels weird that Pihu and Preesha went out together suddenly. Digvijay asks him to call and confirm if needed. Kalindi runs away. Vanshika and Pihu run behind her. Armaan calls Preesha and asks her where is she. She tells him that they’re shopping at a mall. He asks her why didn’t they take the driver. She tells they are having fun anyway and the driver would have had to wait for long so it’s fine. She tells him that Pihu calling her to check out a dress and cuts the call.

Armaan doesn’t get convinced. Vanshika and Pihu return and tell they lost Kalindi. Rudra tells Kalindi is staying on the 10th floor. They reach through the lift and notice the police there. Rudra tells he’ll book adjacent rooms. Preesha tells she’ll pay for her room. Rudra asks Pihu to switch off Preesha’s phone. Armaan calls Pihu and asks why is Preesha not picking up and asks when are they coming. Pihu tells they won’t come as they are getting a spa done from the hotel and are having a bonding moment.