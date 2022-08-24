Yeh Hai Chahatein, 24th August 2022, Written Update: Armaan suspects Prem of foul play

In today’s episode, Armaan tells Preesha that she humiliated him in front of the gardener. Preesha asks him why he thinks that the gardener is helping Rudra. He tells her that Rudra can go to any extent. She promises him that she will not let Rudra ruin their life. Vidyut tells Raj and Pihu that Rudra is the judge of their competition. Pihu gets tensed as she wanted to invite Preesha. Armaan gets video footage of Rudra's old family functions. He watches Rudra performing pooja of an idol and he realises that it’s the same one Prem kept in the house. He thinks that he will prove that Prem is helping Rudra.

Rudra tells Saaransh and Roohi that he heard Preesha tell Pihu that she got a flashback. They all rejoice. Kanchan notices them and scolds Prem for dancing instead of working. Kanchan tells Prem to take care of the orchids. Digvijay tells Armaan that they should show the video to Preesha. Armaan tells him that they can't do that as Preesha will think that her flashbacks are true. Pihu tells Preesha about Rudra being the chief guest. She tells Pihu that it's okay as she didn't get a panic attack last time.

Prem gives a leaf bouquet to Preesha. She asks him how he knows she's allergic to flowers. He tells her that he is well experienced. Armaan and Digvijay watch this and confirm Prem is Rudra's aide. He calls the Panditji for puja. Kanchan tells the Panditji that someone gifted the new idol. Pandit asks her who. Prem slips and falls down. He shouts in pain and everyone looks at him.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

