Yeh Hai Chahatein, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Ruhi and Saaransh get disappointed

Today's episode begins with Saaransh and Ruhi visiting the shop to see the CCTV footage. Saaransh and Ruhi spot Preesha. They zoom in and note the number of the car. Saaransh finds out that the car belongs to Kapola Hotel. The next day, they reach Kapola Hotel. Preesha asks Pihu when they need to leave. Armaan asks about the incident. Preesha lets him know about Vidyut and his misbehaviour. Armaan tells them that he shall assist them. They leave for lunch in the hotel's lobby. Saaransh and Ruhi ask about the person who used that car.

The receptionist refuses to give the information. They wait in the lobby area, hiding behind a magazine. The receptionist calls security to take Saaransh and Ruhi out of the hotel. Preesha comes downstairs. The children run as security proceeds towards them. Rudraksh gets paranoid about the children. Saaransh and Ruhi reach home. Rudraksh asks them why they left without informing him and why they went to Kapola Hotel. Ruhi recalls Saaransh asking her not to tell anything about Preesha.

Saaransh gets angry on Rudraksh and asks him not to question anything as he is not his biological child. Rudraksh talks to Preesha's photo and asks her to come back. Preesha remembers Rudraksh and gets the attack. Rudraksh leaves to have chai. Preesha also leaves to have a drive in the rain. The car stops near the same tea stall as Rudraksh visits. Rudraksh offers help to the driver. Preesha is not able to see him as he is wearing a hoodie. Rudraksh asks the owner who drank his chai. He tells his wife had. Rudraksh tells him that lady was not his wife.

