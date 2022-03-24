Yeh Hai Chahatein, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Vyjayanti plants a false evidence

In today’s episode, Saransh questions Preesha on how will they get proof against Vyjayanti by tomorrow. Rudra and Roohi return home after shopping. Roohi starts showing her new dresses to Preesha and Preesha looks at him. Rudra asks Roohi to go in and warns Preesha not to say anything as Roohi is his daughter too. Rudra’s lawyer calls and informs him about the court hearing tomorrow. Rudra tells Preesha that she won’t meet Roohi again after her court hearing as she will go to jail forever. Vyjayanti mixes sleeping pills in kheer and Preesha consumes it and says she is feeling sleepy and goes to her room.

Vyjayanti goes to her room assuming Preesha must be asleep and takes out her gun with which she shot Venky. She thinks of taking Preesha’s fingerprints on them to prove in court that Preesha murdered Venky. She goes to Preesha’s room and takes her fingerprints on the gun. She then places the gun outside Rudra’s lawyer’s house with a note saying that Preesha used this gun to murder Venky. Khatri reads the message and takes the gun with him. The next morning, Preesha and Vyjayanti get ready for court. Sharda feeds them sweet curd. Preesha is worried but Vyjayanti assures Preesha that they’ll win. Vasu drops GPS at court and asks him to return home soon.

The court hearing begins. Vyjayanti begins by telling the judge that there is no proof to prove Preesha guilty and pleads the judge to release Preesha. Khatri interrupts and tells Judge that he has proof against Preesha. Khatri then shows the gun and informs him that this is the gun with which Venky was shot and it has Preesha’s fingerprints and submits forensic reports to the judge. Preesha asks Vyjayanti for help but Vyjayanti accuses her of lying and cries and tells the Judge that she won’t fight the case.

