Yeh Hai Chahatein, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Rudraksh sings for Preesha

Today’s episode begins with Preesha noticing Saaransh is unhappy. She asks him the reason and he replies that he is upset as she hid the truth about her father’s death. Preesha apologizing him for not telling him the truth. Saaransh asks her not to apologize and appreciates the sacrifice she made for the family. Preesha gets emotional and hugs him. Revati grows envious noticing that. She thinks about Saaransh’s gift to Rudraksh. Revati reminds Ruhi about the gift. Preesha pacifies Saaransh and asks him not to think much.

Ruhi informs Saaransh about his gift for Rudraksh. Saaransh tells Preesha that he has got one of its kind guitar for Rudraksh. He expresses that Rudraksh might be angry with him. Preesha tells him that Rudraksh can never be angry on him. Ruhi excitedly gifts the guitar to Rudraksh and tells it is from her and Saaransh. Rudraksh gets happy and kisses Ruhi. Ruhi asks him to thank Saaransh and Rudraksh hugs him. Saaransh apologizes him for his misconduct. Rudraksh pacifies him and tells he uttered the bitter truth. Saaransh insists Rudraksh to sing a song and he agrees.

Rudra walks to the stage and proceeds to tell something before he sings. Rudra gets emotional and bows down to Preesha’s sacrifice for the family. He expresses his love for Preesha and sings a song for her. He takes Preesha on the stage and proposes her. Everyone claps for them. Saaransh and Preesha insist Rudraksh to sing once more. Revati gets happy and recalls how she spiked the guitar in the car. Revati gave the guitar to the servant saying it is Saaransh’s parcel for Rudraksh. Rudraksh’s health deters and Preesha notices his heart slowing down. She revives him doing the CPR and Revati gets disappointed seeing this.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Saaransh confronts Rudraksh