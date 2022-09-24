Yeh Hai Chahatein, 24th September 2022, Written Update: Armaan doubts Preesha's whereabouts

In today’s episode, Armaan decides to go to the Yellow Orchid Hotel and thinks that he needs to go there to find out what is actually happening. He takes his car and goes. He finds the road blocked and Vanshika on the other hand recalls how she arranged to block the road as Rudra called and informed her about Armaan calling Pihu and he’s sure that he’s suspicious. She recalls following Armaan from his house and calling a tree cutter to cut the branch.

Armaan thinks he needs to reach the hotel no matter what. Rudra slips while he’s climbing towards Kalindi’s room. Preesha holds him and pulls him. They both hug each other and she wonders why she feels a connection. Pihu looks at them and thinks that they have true love between them. Armaan takes a cycle and Vanshika wonders what will she do now. Rudra tries to go to Kalindi’s window but fears height. Preesha asks him not to worry and asks him to focus his gaze on her. He does that and Pihu admires them and their love.