Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25 February 2022, Written Update: Bunty targets Roohi

In today’s episode, the inspector calls Rudra and informs him that Bunty was last seen near Khurana School. Rudra tells him to protect Preesha. The inspector tells they’re on the way. Rudra calls Preesha and tells her that Bunty had been to the school. She says she didn’t spot him. Rudra exclaims that he probably wants Roohi and asks her to find Roohi. Preesha searches for Roohi and the helper informs her that she left for the school trip. Bunty sits on the driving seat of the bus and thinks he’ll snatch Roohi from Rudra.

Preesha runs towards the bus and hops into it. The teacher asks what happened and she tells even she’ll come along with them. She hugs Roohi and tries to find Bunty but he hides his face. The teacher asks him to start driving. Preesha calls Rudra and informs him that she’s going on the trip with Roohi and couldn’t find Bunty. Rudra asks her to get down at SN Petrol Pump. Preesha asks the driver to stop at the Petrol Pump. Bunty doesn’t stop the bus and Preesha asks him to stop. He tells he can’t as the brakes aren’t working. Rudra calls Preesha and asks why didn’t bus stop. Preesha informs him that the bus’ breaks aren’t working. Rudra panics and asks her not to worry as he’ll do something. He informs the principal and inspector about the same.

Preesha asks the driver to try stopping the bus but he tells the bus isn’t in his control. Preesha notices the driver’s bracelet and removes his mask. She gets shocked seeing Bunty. He tells her that Rudra took Bubbles away from him. She tells him that Bubbles is getting her kidney transplant. Bunty doesn’t believe her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

