Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Saransh panics thinking about Dev

In today’s episode, Preesha asks Rudra why’s his waistcoat bloody. He tells he used it to wipe the blood off the bonnet and informs her that they should get Dev’s body from the car as soon as possible. Preesha asks him if they should continue doing this as it’s risky and asks him if whatever they’re doing is right. He tells he’s doing it for Saransh only since he’s his son and asks her not to help if she doesn’t want to. She tells Saransh is also her son so she will do whatever it takes to protect him as she has no other option and they both get into the car and leave.

Saransh anxiously waits for Preesha and Rudra to return back home. He gets restless and calls Saransh but panics because he can’t reach him. Then, he calls Aaliya and asks if they found Dev. Aaliya tells they still haven’t found him and tells Revathi is sick. Later, Saransh informs Rudra over the call that Revathi is sick and he’s getting worried about what might happen. Rudra asks him to calm down as he’s coming home soon. Preesha and Rudra take Dev’s body from Revathi’s dickie and keep it under her car. Preesha asks how they'll move the body now since they have to pass in front of neighbor’s house.

Revathi visits her neighbor’s house for jagrata celebration. She is welcomed by her neighbor and is told that the singer must reach anytime. Rudra and Preesha walk in and Revathi questions what are they doing here. Preesha tells Revathi that Rudra likes singing in Jagratha. She also asks Revathi how she feels to which, Revati says she is feeling better. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Rudra to sing. Rudra recalls Preesha's plan to let him sing in jagrata.

