Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25th August 2022, Written Update: Armaan stages an accident to expose Prem

In today’s episode, Prem (Rudra) falls down and Preesha and Kanchan rush towards him and ask what happened. He tells that there was oil on the floor. Preesha asks him how is it possible. He tells he must’ve mistaken then and she asks him to be careful. The panditji asks Preesha who gave the idol and she tells that their gardener Prem gave it. The pandit tells that you shouldn’t put idols without a proper pooja and tells this is why Prem fell as it will keep harming him. Preesha and Kanchan return the idol back to Prem.

Armaan recalls how he bribed the pandit to say this so he can see if Prem goes back to give the idol to Rudra at his house. At the outhouse, Rudra tells that his back is paining a lot and maybe whatever the pandit told is true. Roohi tells maybe. Rudra asks Saaransh to give the idol back to Sharda. Saaransh leaves the house to go give the idol to Sharda and Armaan watches him. Armaan takes Preesha in the car. Saaransh tells Sharda that Rudra asked him to return the idol back. Armaan hits the gate of Rudra’s house to avoid an accident and Sharda comes running.

Armaan’s hand gets injured and Sharda asks what happened. Sharda goes to get a first aid kit and calls them inside the house. Armaan notices the idol in the house and tells Preesha that it’s the same idol that Prem gifted her. Preesha asks Sharda where did she get the idol from. Sharda tells that it’s been in her house forever. Armaan tells her if Rudra hired someone to give this to Prem. Sharda tells she has no idea. Armaan tells he will call Prem and ask if he has the idol with him.

