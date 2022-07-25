Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Armaan fails Rudra’s plan

In today’s episode, Pihu tells Kanchan that she's confused as Armaan told them how Rudra used to torture Preesha but when he met her, it looked as if he actually loved her. Digvijay hears this and scolds her for mistrusting her brother. Rudra takes Roohi and Saaransh to Armaan's neighbor's house and tells them that he bought this house so that they can keep an eye on Preesha.

Rudra looks at Preesha through binoculars and reminisces their memories but Armaan comes and snatches the binoculars away. Rudra gets shocked. Armaan recalls how the owner of the house told him they sold the house to Rudra. Armaan drags him to the living room. He tells the house owner that Rudra was spying on his wife after a bath. The lady refuses to sell the house to Rudra. Rudra leaves helplessly. Armaan tells Rudra that he should stop or else he will take Preesha away permanently.

Armaan tells Digvijay about Rudra's plan. He tells him that he should take Preesha out of Delhi and only then Rudra will stop bothering them. Armaan tells him that Preesha won't agree. Pihu comes and asks what won't Preesha agree. Armaan tells her that he wants to take Preesha to Shimla. Pihu tells him that he will make her agree and even the whole family will go on a vacation.

