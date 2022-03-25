Yeh Hai Chahatein 25th March 2022 Written Episode, Written Update: Vyjayanti’s truth revealed

In today’s episode, Vyjayanti informs the judge that after knowing Preesha’s truth, she wants to withdraw from Preesha’s case. Preesha claims that she didn’t murder Venky. The Judge announces Preesha as guilty in Venky’s murder with the proof submitted and is about to pronounce her punishment but GPS comes and stops. He says that he has evidence to prove Preesha’s not guilty. He then proceeds to play a video in which Vyjayanti is seen taking Preesha’s fingerprints on the gun and putting it outside Karan’s lawyer’s house with a note. Everyone gets shocked. Preesha confronts Vyjayanti for trying to prove her guilty. The Judge questions Vyjayanti on why she did this. Vyjayanti claims she was just trying to save Preesha, who slaps her and tells her to stop lying.

Saransh walks into the witness box and says he spied on Vyjayanti after hearing her and Yuvraj’s conversation. He describes that he saw Vyjayanti mixing sleeping pills in a sweet dish and gave it to Preesha. So, he exchanged the dish and told Preesha about it and tells she acted like she was sleeping when Vyjayanti came into the room. Saransh tells he recorded everything and GPS followed Vyjayanti when she went to keep the evidence out of Karan’s lawyer’s house. Saransh also shows the book to the judge.

Vyjayanti denies all allegations against her and then tells she didn’t want to kill Venky as she only wanted to save Preesha and Rudra. She tells she had to shoot Venky only because she saw him pointing a gun towards Rudra, so she had to pull the trigger to save him. The judge pronounces her guilty of Venky’s murder.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

