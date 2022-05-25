Yeh Hai Chahatein, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Rudraksh gifts Preesha her sangeet dress

Today’s episode begins with Sharda thanking Preesha for saving Rudraksh’s life. Preesha tells that she shouldn’t thank her as they are all her loved ones. Ruhi asks Preesha if Rudraksh is fine. Saaransh asks Preesha if he can do anything for Rudraksh. Preesha asks everyone to not get paranoid and take some rest. She sleeps beside Rudraksh. The next morning, she doesn’t find him beside her. She finds her mehendi fixed and Rudra walks in with the breakfast. He expresses that he would have died if Preesha wasn’t there.

He checks her mehendi and asks if Preesha likes it. He recalls waking up in the middle of the night and realizing Preesha spoilt her mehendi in saving his life. Rudraksh also expresses to her that it wasn't her fault for hiding about Rajeev’s murder. Preesha tells him that his angst was right in its place and she loves him in all shades. Rudraksh feels bad for alleging her in anger. Preesha and Rudraksh both keep apologising and pacifying each other. They get emotional and hug each other. Saaransh and Ruhi feel happy seeing Rudraksh and Preesha reconciling their differences. Revati gets jealous and thinks to harm the children.

Saaransh teaches dance to Preesha and Rudraksh for their sangeet. Sharda calls Preesha as her designer had come. Rudraksh taunts Preesha for gaining weight and the latter insists on wearing the dress. Preesha tries to wear it and the dress tears. Revati takes the advantage of the situation and hides a parcel in Saaransh’s room. Preesha locks herself in the room. Rudraksh apologizes to Preesha for taunting her. Rudraksh gifts her a new dress. In the evening, Saaransh gets ready for the function. Revati walks in again to put the packet in his room. Saaransh enters and asks Revati what she is doing in his room.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

