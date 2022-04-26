Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Rudra hides Dev’s body

In today’s episode, Rudra sings for the jagrata and everyone enjoys his singing. Preesha goes to the kitchen and takes a black cover. Rudra finishes singing and thanks everyone for their love. Preesha tells Revathi that they will leave as it’s getting late as even Rudra finished performing. Rudra thanks them all for having him perform. They both go out and then out Dev’s dead body in the black cover. A man comes and stops them and asks them what’re they doing. Rudra tells that it’s a bag full of waste as they’re clearing out stuff. The person helps them put it in the dustbin and leaves. Rudra thanks him for his help.

Later, they take the dead body and put it in their car dickie and then drive off. Preesha tells that they can’t keep the body in the car for a long period of time as the body will start to desiccate and smell. He gets a fridge and puts Dev’s body inside that and tells this will stop the smell from coming and yes they’ll figure out what to do later. Sharda comes and asks them why did he bring the fridge. Rudra tells he got it as he wants to throw a party for Roohi since her annual day went really well.

Sharda asks why’s Roohi upset. Rudra tells Roohi fell down that’s why she probably looks tired. Sharda tells Saransh is also behaving weirdly. Preesha tells Roohi fell down in front of Saransh so maybe he’s worried about that and tells they’ll go sleep. Saransh tells Rudra that he’s scared and can’t sleep as he’s thinking about the incident. Rudra asks him not to worry as they will handle everything and asks him not to tell the truth to Roohi. Later, Preesha apologises to Rudra for hiding the truth that Yuvraj murdered Rajiv. Rudra ignores her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

