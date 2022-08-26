Yeh Hai Chahatein, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Rudra spoils Armaan’s plan

In today’s episode, Sharda asks Armaan to show what proof he has against Rudra. Armaan tells that he will get the proof and tells he will video call Digvijay then they will get to know that Prem doesn’t have the idol. Sharda asks him to video call. Armaan video calls Digvijay and asks him to go to the outhouse and check if Prem has the idol or not. He thinks that now Rudra’s truth will be out and Preesha will get to know who he is actually.

Digvijay goes and asks Prem to show him where the idol is. Digvijay searches for the idol and moved the screen and gets shocked seeing the idol. Armaan also gets shocked. Sharda asks him what was he saying as the idol is right there with the gardener and asks him why he keeps accusing Rudra. Sharda tells Preesha that she didn’t even stop him and tells that she didn’t expect this from her. Armaan wonders how did this happen. Rudra recalls how he told Saransh to go and give the idol to Sharda because he was sure Armaan would follow Saransh to make sure somehow the conspiracy is linked to him. Preesha apologises and leaves with Armaan. In the car she asks Armaan why does he keep accusing Rudra and keep trying to bring her past in front of her.

Next day, Pihu invites her family to the function. Armaan sees that Raj is her partner and asks if Rudra will be there. Pihu tells Preesha approved. Vidyut tells Rudra that Preesha told she doesn’t have a problem with him coming. Rudra gets excited and tells he’ll be there. He dresses up as Prem and starts working. He looks at Preesha and gets happy. He sees Kanchan, Armaan and Preesha near parking and thinks he can leave when they all leave.

This episode has been watched on OTT platform.

